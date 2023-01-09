TOMCOM training programme for nursing, paramedical staff on Jan 11

TOMCOM is organising a special programme to train and recruit qualified nursing staff and paramedical staff for working abroad on January 11 at Gandhi Medical College

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:07 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is organising a special programme to train and recruit qualified nursing staff and paramedical staff for working abroad on January 11 at Gandhi Medical College.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, there is a huge demand for trained nursing staff and paramedical staff in many countries including the USA, UK and Japan. The first batch training would commence from January 11. Interested candidates could download TOMCOM App or contact at 9100798204.