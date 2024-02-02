| Tomcom To Aid Overseas Employment For Skilled Workers From Telangana In Japan

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 February 2024, 05:53 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), the registered recruitment agency under the Telangana Government, on Friday announced that it will facilitate overseas placement of qualified skilled and semiskilled workers from Telangana in Japan.

The TOMCOM is assisting candidates in a safe and legal recruitment process for the high demand in the hospitality sector in Japan.

Candidates between 22 years and 27 years must have a hotel management degree or experience in F&B or Kitchen roles within the hotel industry. A screening test will be conducted from 10 am on Monday, February 5 at National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management, Hyderabad.

The selected candidates will receive residential training in Japanese language and additional professional skills for work in Japan. Limited seats available; enroll by contacting TOMCOM HR Manager or emailing resume to hrm-tomcom-letf@telangana.gov.in by February 3, 2024.

For more details, visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in.