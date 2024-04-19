TOMCOM to offer German language training for nurses on April 23

Visa, Immigration process and one-way flight tickets will be facilitated free of cost by TOMCOM & German partnership under this programme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 April 2024, 06:50 PM

Hyderabad: As part of the ongoing “Triple Win partnership” between the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM) and Federal Employment Agency of Germany a special screening and enrolment programme for German language training for nurses to be recruited in Germany will be conducted on April 23 in the city.

According to a statement issued by TOMCOM on Friday, the candidates possessing GNM or B.Sc. Nursing from recognised colleges of Telangana within the age group of 21-38 years with professional or clinical work experience of minimum 1-3 year preferably in ICU, geriatrics/orthopedics/psychiatry/cardiology/neonatal/surgical ward can apply.

Selected candidates will have the opportunity to work in Germany as Nursing assistant after successful completion of their B1 language training in India and will be promoted as Registered nurse after clearing 82 and recognition exam in Germany, the statement said.

For more details candidates can contact 9908830438/8919047600/7032379066. For additional information, candidates can visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in and TOMCOM mobile App.