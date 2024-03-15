| Tomcom Looking For Workers To Work In Israel

According to a statement issued here on Friday, the TOMCOM is looking for experienced workers to work as shuttering carpenters, ceramic tiling, plastering and iron bending in Israel.

15 March 2024

Nizamabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), a State government undertaking organisation, will hold a skill test for selection of construction workers to work in Israel at National Academy of Construction, Hyderabad from March 31 to April 3.

Candidates should be SSC pass and have minimum 3 years experience in their respective field. Interested persons should be in the age group between 21-45 years, the statement added.

Interested persons can contact 99493 51684 for further details.