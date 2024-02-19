TOMCOM offers training and recruitment for hotel management staff for working in Japan

The overseas manpower company will also be conduct another screening test for the selection of candidates for the second batch on Tuesday, February 20 at GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, Shamshabad.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 04:08 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), the registered recruitment agency under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, Government of Telangana, is organizing a special program to train and recruit qualified hotel management staff for working in Japan, under Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) scheme of the Government of Japan from Tuesday, February 20 at GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, Shamshabad.

Earlier, TOMCOM had conducted screening process for the hospitality candidates and the training program for the first batch of selected candidates will commence from Tuesday.

Also Read Andhra constable’s heroic act saves seven lives after car plunges into canal

The overseas manpower company will also be conduct another screening test for the selection of candidates for the second batch on Tuesday, February 20 at GMR Varalakshmi Foundation, Shamshabad.

Fresh Graduates / Diploma holders with hotel management course in the age group of 20 to 27 years can apply for this program. No prior work experience is required. Successfully placed candidates can earn upto Rs 1 to Rs 1.50 lakh per month. Residential training on Japanese language and additional professional skills required to work in Japan will be provided to the selected candidates subsequently.

For details: 8125251408 or visit www.tomcom.telangana.gov.in or download TOMCOM Mobile app.