Top 3 highest totals registered by India in T20 Internationals

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:47 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

Rohit Sharma in action in a T20I against South Africa

Hyderabad: Team India registered a massive total of 237 runs in the second T20Is against South Africa in Guwahati on Sunday. It was India’s fourth-highest score in T20Is, however, India recorded its highest total (260 runs) against Sri Lanka in 2017. Men in Blue have registered 200 or 200 plus scores in T20Is on 24 occasions.

Here, let’s have a look at India’s top 3 highest totals in T20Is.

India – 260/5 vs Sri Lanka

India holds the record for amassing the fifth highest total in theT20 internationals. As said earlier, it came against Sri Lanka in 2017. Batting first, India posted a huge total of 260 as openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma stitched a 165-run partnership for the first wicket. Rohit Sharma, who was adjudged ‘Man of the Match, slammed a century off only 35 balls to give India a memorable win. His innings consisted of 12 fours and 10 sixes.

Brief score:

India – 260/5 (20 Overs)

Rohit Sharma 118 (43), KL Rahul 89 (49)

Thisara Perera 2/49 (4), Nuwan Pradeep 2/61 (4)

Sri Lanka – 172/9(17.2 Overs)

Kusal Perera 77 (37), Upul Tharanga 47 (29)

Yuzvendra Chahal 4/52 (4), Kuldeep Yadav 3/52 (4)

India -244/4 vs West Indies

In 2016, India played the West Indies in the US at Lauderhill, Florida. Cricket fans in the US couldn’t have asked for anything more as they were able to witness a high-scoring match, in which both teams together scored 489 runs.

Sent to bat first, West Indies posted a massive total of 245 runs for six, riding on a strong display of batting by opener Evin Lewis. He smashed 100 off 49 balls to help the West Indies post 245 runs on the board by the end of 20 overs.

In reply, India lost early wickets in the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli, but India bounced back as KL Rahul chipped in with a century. Rahul’s knock of unbeaten 110 runs was laced with 12 fours and 5 sixes. He was supported by Rohit Sharma (62) and MS Dhoni (43) but their efforts went in vain as the Indian team fell short of 1 run.

Brief score:

West Indies – 245/6 (20 Overs)

Evin Lewis 100 (49), Johnson Charles 79 (33)

Jasprit Bumrah 2/47 (4), Ravindra Jadeja 2/39 (3)

India – 244/4 (20 Overs)

KL Rahul * 110 (51), Rohit Sharma 62 (28)

Kieron Pollard 1/30 (3), Dwayne Bravo 2/37 (4)

India 240/3 vs West Indies

Asked to bat first, India finished their innings with a massive score of 240 runs on the scoreboard. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul established a 135-run partnership for the first wicket to propel India to such a huge score.

Rahul again stitched another crucial 95-run partnership with Virat Kohli to make the Caribbean team pay for their ordinary bowling performance. Aiming to chase 241, West Indies were bundled out for 173 in 20 overs as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Brief score:

India – 240/3(20 Overs)

KL Rahul 91 (56), Rohit Sharma 71 (34)

Kesrick Williams 1/37 (4), Sheldon Cottrell 1/40 (4)

West Indies – 173/8 (20 Overs)

Kieron Pollard 68 (39), Shimron Hetmyer 41 (24)

Deepak Chahar 2/20 (4), Mohammed Shami 2/25 (4)

If you observe the scoreboard of all three matches, both KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma have scored runs whenever India went on to register huge totals.

India will face off against South Africa today at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.