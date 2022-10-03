| David Miller Trends On Twitter After Scoring Double Ton Against India

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:50 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I to take a lead in the three-match T20I home series. However, it was David Miller from South Africa who stole the limelight with an amazing century of 44 balls. He went to 50 off 25 balls and then raced to his century off 44 balls.

In his unbeaten innings, Miller smashed 8 fours and 7 sixes to register his highest T20I score. It was his second ton in the T20I international career, while his first came against Bangladesh in 2017.

Twitter has gone berserk over David Miller’s century and with over 9k tweets, the hashtag ‘DavidMiller’ is trending on Twitter.

“David Miller…What a Magnificent 100 !! You have my respect,” wrote one user.

“David Miller deserves all the appreciation for this crazy knock,” tweeted another.

Check out a few more reactions here:

David Miller looking at Bavuma for the next few days pic.twitter.com/OQZOtOgZVJ — Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) October 2, 2022

46 ball hundred for David Miller, the best in the business for South Africa in T20I. What a knock. pic.twitter.com/CX3w4gXwdo — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 2, 2022

David Miller deserves all the appreciation for this crazy knock. pic.twitter.com/mW3FeDaxLO — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 2, 2022

David Miller In T20Is Since January 2021 Inns: 24

Runs: 641

Average: 49.3

SR: 160.65

50s: 3

100s: 1

HS: 106* vs 🇮🇳 Guwahati 2nd T20I 100 & went past 2000 T20I runs today – now the highest run scorer in T20Is for SA. Top class knock from a player who has grown last 18 months 💯 pic.twitter.com/t0k6zhbfJT — Sivy Kanefied (@Sivy_KW578) October 2, 2022

Indian players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also appreciated Miller’s knock after the match. BCCI took to Twitter to share a video of Indian players appreciating the 33-year-old batter.

“Appreciation all around for David Miller. But it’s #TeamIndia who win the second #INDvSA T20I to take an unassailable lead in the series,” BCCI captioned it.

Watch it here:

Appreciation all around for David Miller. 👏👏 But it's #TeamIndia who win the second #INDvSA T20I to take an unassailable lead in the series. 🙌 🙌 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/58z7VHliro pic.twitter.com/ShKkaF0inW — BCCI (@BCCI) October 2, 2022

India will face off South Africa in the third T20I match on October 4. Men in Blue will also lock horns with South Africa in three-match ODI series to be played from October 6 to October 11.