David Miller trends on Twitter after scoring double ton against India

By Telangana Today
Published: Published Date - 01:50 PM, Mon - 3 October 22
India beat South Africa by 16 runs in the second T20I  to take a lead in the three-match T20I home series. However, it was David Miller from South Africa who stole the limelight with an amazing century of 44 balls. He went to 50 off 25 balls and then raced to his century off 44 balls.

In his unbeaten innings, Miller smashed 8 fours and 7 sixes to register his highest T20I score. It was his second ton in the T20I international career, while his first came against Bangladesh in 2017.

Twitter has gone berserk over David Miller’s century and with over 9k tweets, the hashtag ‘DavidMiller’ is trending on Twitter.

“David Miller…What a Magnificent 100 !! You have my respect,” wrote one user.

“David Miller deserves all the appreciation for this crazy knock,” tweeted another.

Check out a few more reactions here: 

Indian players Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also appreciated Miller’s knock after the match. BCCI took to Twitter to share a video of Indian players appreciating the 33-year-old batter.

“Appreciation all around for David Miller. But it’s #TeamIndia who win the second #INDvSA T20I to take an unassailable lead in the series,” BCCI captioned it.

Watch it here:

India will face off South Africa in the third T20I match on October 4. Men in Blue will also lock horns with South Africa in three-match ODI series to be played from October 6 to October 11.

