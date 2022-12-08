| Top 5 Perfumes For Men And Women Make Your Pick To Get Your Hands On That Perfect Fragrance

04:18 PM, Thu - 8 December 22

Hyderabad: Choosing the right perfume that suits you and your personality seems like an impossible task sometimes. With so many fragrances available in the market, it gets confusing to choose the right one.

So, here are the top five perfumes for men and women to get your hands on and get that perfect fragrance that you were looking for:

For men:

Dior Sauvage:

Sauvage by Dior is a highly concentrated interpretation, melding extreme freshness with warm ambery tones. The top scent notes are Calabrian bergamot, mandarin, cardamom, and elemi with vanilla and tonka bean giving the right amount of sweetness as base notes.

Calvin Klein Eternity for men

Eternity is a romantic floral fragrance that was inspired by lasting love. The top notes are lavender, lemon, bergamot, and mandarin orange. This one works for both him and her.

Yves Saint Laurent Y

This fragrance gives a fearless vibe and is for someone who would love experimenting. It is a long-lasting scent that has the fresh notes of sage and lavender fused with a crisp bite of geranium rounded out by sensual woods and masculine incense.

Hugo Boss Boss

This classic cologne has fruity and citrus top notes of apple, lemon, and plum balanced with cardamom and cinnamon, which gives a warm note that stays for a long time.

For Him Black Edition by Zara

This is for those who are all in for a strong long-lasting smell. The scent’s notes have the right blend of nutmeg, orange blossom, and cedar.

For women:

Calvin Klein One

This iconic fragrance is bold and clean, yet down to earth. This unisex scent comes with a refreshing green tea signature throughout with notes of mandarin orange, bergamot, cardamom, and violet; layered in further are notes of jasmine, amber, cedar, and oakmoss.

Good Girl Eau de Perfume

This perfume is a must-have, this warm, sweet yet attractive fragrance comes in a fancy bottle. The sweet qualities of jasmine with richly fragrant cocoa, tonka, almond, and coffee bring notes of bold vibrancy.

Chloe Vanilla Planifolia

This scent is a combination of vanilla, a scent that is almost imperceptible in its natural habitat with floral petal tones and spices giving a sweet, sensual, and addictive scent.

Flowerbomb

Flowerbomb is a sensual fragrance. It is an explosive floral bouquet of cattleyas, sambac jasmine, freesia, and rose petals enriched by an addictive scent of patchouli and vanilla.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian

Another wood scent but with more sweetness. It lays on your skin like an amber, floral, and woody breeze. Baccarat Rouge 540 is a sensual scent with spicy notes like saffron, jasmine, cedar wood, and fir resin.