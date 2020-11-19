Top US varsity praises TITA’s Digithon programme

UTD wrote to IT and Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan praising the efforts of the TS Government and for their coding skills initiative. The training methodology rendered by TITA is apt for young students, UTD added.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 3:51 pm

Hyderabad: Top US varsity praised TS government and Telangana Information Technology Association’s (TITA) digital entity Digithon for its early coding programme meant for students of government schools. The University of Texas at Dallas (UTD), one of the top 50 universities in the world appreciated TITA for the early coding programme initiated for government school students with the help of the State government.

UTD wrote to IT and Industries Department Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan praising the efforts of the TS Government and for their coding skills initiative. The training methodology rendered by TITA is apt for young students, UTD added.

TITA Global President Sundeep Kumar Makthala expressed happiness over the UTD letter saying that the Association’s efforts have been recognised. Makthala said TITA has launched many initiatives to impart digital skills to government school students.

As part of this programme, TITA chose to impart basic computer literacy programmes and then coding skills for the students of government schools in four mandals of Narayanapet district. Students have underground training in Scratch, Python-based coding and are now capable of writing programs on their own. About 520 students from 40 government schools from Makthal, Krishna, Manuguru in Narayanpet and Atmakur and Amarchinta mandals of Wanaparthy district were trained in coding programming.

