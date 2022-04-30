TOSS announces Tatkal Scheme to pay fee for SSC, Intermediate exams

Published Date - 05:38 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Saturday announced ‘Tatkal Scheme’ for paying the examination fee for SSC and Intermediate examinations scheduled in the month of May/June.

Candidates, who got admissions into the SSC and Intermediate Telangana Open School course during the academic year 2021-22 and earlier failed candidates, eligible to appear for exams but could not pay the exam fee in time, can now pay from May 1 to 7.

The Tatkal fee is Rs. 500 for SSC and Rs.1,000 for Intermediate, in addition to the normal examination fee. For further details, candidates can contact the coordinator of their respective study centre.

