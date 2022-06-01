Total plastic ban in Tirumala from Wednesday’ thorough check at Alipiri

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:25 PM, Wed - 1 June 22

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) banned all types of plastic in Tirumala, with effect from Wednesday (June 1). The move comes as part of the trust board’s eco-friendly drive to protect the environment and greenery on the hill shrine.

In a meeting with shopkeepers and hotel management in Tirumala, TTD Estate Officer Mallikarjuna said that starting Wednesday, there will be a total ban on plastic, including bottles, bags, and even shampoo sachets. He urged shop owners to cooperate with the TTD for the effective implementation of the ban.

Devotees will be allowed to go to Tirumala only after a thorough check at Alipiri. Henceforth, business owners have been advised to use biodegradable bags for packing clothes and toys, among other things.

Also, a mass cleaning drive would be taken up every Tuesday from 1 pm to 3 pm.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .