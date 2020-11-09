Tottenham could be champion in many European countries, says Mourinho

Spurs was able to walk away with a 1-0 win over West Brom on Sunday and as a result, the side is now positioned in the top spot, behind table-toppers Leicester City.

London: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said that the club would challenge for the league title in many countries across Europe but winning the Premier League will indeed be a difficult task.

“I would say that this team could be champion in many European countries. The Premier League is the most difficult one to be, because in the Premier League you can do a good season, can have lots of points, but in the end…Liverpool, Man City, Chelsea, Man United, Leicester, Arsenal,” Goal.com quoted Mourinho as saying.

“So you can have a good season and not be champion. So what can we do? We go match after match. We try to win, we don’t care about the others. I promise you I’m not worried about Leicester v Wolves, or City v Liverpool. If Liverpool wins, it is because City loses points. If Leicester wins, it is because Wolves dropped points,” he added.

Tottenham’s league form has been perfect and Mourinho feels his side have responded well to few setbacks along the way.

“I said that we were speaking a lot about it and working a lot about that situation. I am not going to say we are not going to lose matches or lose points in the last minutes, it can happen to anyone,” Mourinho said.

“We felt the pain against West Ham and since then strategically the team is behaving in a different way. The two clean sheets at Burnley and this afternoon showed the lesson – a team in the last five minutes that was very solid, it looked like the pain made a positive effort and the team improved after that,” he added.

Tottenham Hotspur will next clash against Manchester City on Saturday, November 21.