Watch: Minister Sabitha gives car ride to two Class II students

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:54 PM, Wed - 20 September 23

Hyderabad: In a touching gesture, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy gave a car ride to two Class II students, who were walking back to their home.

While travelling in her convoy from Golluru in Maheshwaram mandal towards Pedda Golconda ORR here on Wednesday, Sabitha Indra Reddy spotted the two girl students walking back home after their school.

Stopping her convoy, the Minister spoke to the kids and offered them a lift to their home. She gave chocolates to the girls and asked them about their studies and encouraged them to study well. On dropping them home, she also spoke to the girls’ parents.

In the past, the Minister on noticing some students walking barefoot in the scorching heat at Mamidipally, immediately arranged footwear for them apart from offering chocolates and water bottles.