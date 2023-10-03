Tough test awaits Bajrang Punia; Aman, Antim strong contenders for medals

First, it was Bajrang who sat on a dharna against the WFI chief and then witnessed sit-in protests organised against him in the villages of Haryana when he accepted exemption from the selection trials.

By PTI Published Date - 06:07 PM, Tue - 3 October 23

Hangzhou: Entering the Asian Games after copping widespread opprobrium for accepting a direct entry, Bajrang Punia‘s mental fortitude will be put to a stern test when he jumps straight to a high-level competition without real ‘mat-time’ in the last one year.

The family of Vishal Kaliraman, who won the 65kg Asian Games trial, and the several panchayats were of the opinion that Bajrang should not go without competing in the trials.

Now that he has chosen to enter the Games without accepting the challenge of Kaliraman, the pride of the 2018 champion will be at stake.

More than that, the fact that he has not competed since the 2022 World Championships in Belgrade in September, Bajrang is terribly short of quality mat time. Competitions are crucial in testing fitness, skills and endurance and Bajrang would enter the Games without any real assessment.

His leg defence was already a ‘work in progress’ and it remains to be seen if the 18-day training stint in Kyrgyzstan in the run up to the Hangzhou Games has readied him enough for his title defence.

He will begin with a bout against Philippines’ Ronil Tubog and if he gets past him, Bajrang is expected to meet Bahrain’s Alibeg Alibegov in pre-quarters.

Bajrang’s category has quality performers, including the reigning Asian Champion and 2022 World champion Rahman Amouzadkhalili from Iran, against whom he is likely to meet in the semifinals.

“We worked hard in Kyrgyzstan. We practised with the national team of Kyrgyzstan. But nothing can replace the competition experience, so it will be a tough competition,” Sujeet Mann, Bajrang’s personal coach, told PTI.

“There are at least 4-5 wrestlers who are in top-8 in the world. Also the fact that smaller nations have now imported strong wrestlers and most of the wrestlers now train in Russia, the competition in wrestling has become really tough,” he added.

While Bajrang will be under pressure, Deepak Punia, who barely managed to win the trials, will also be watched keenly in the 86kg competition. He has also not done much after winning the 2022 CWG gold.

Aman Sehrawat will be a genuine medal contender in the 57kg category. His rise has been phenomenal in the last two years. He became the first Indian U23 world champion and is reigning Asian champion.

The wrestling competition begins from Wednesday with Greco Roman style, where India have not won a medal since the 2010 edition.

Ravinder Singh and Sunil Rana were the last Indian Greco Roman wrestlers to have climbed the podium in the premier continental event.

India can expect a good show from the women’s wrestlers. Led by Antim Panghal, the women’s squad is packed with strong contenders.

Panghal has been in red-hot form. After winning back-to-back U20 world championships, the 20-year-old from Hisar has already locked Paris Olympics quota after winning a bronze at the senior world championship.

Poja Gehlot and Mansi Ahlawat had also impressed in the selection trials. In the 2018 edition, India had won 2 gold through Bajrang and Vinesh Phogat while Divya Kakran had won a bronze.

Indian’s squads:

Greco Roman: Gyanender (60kg), Neeraj (67kg), Vikash (77kg), Sunil Kumar (87kg), Narinder Cheema (97kg) and Naveen (130kg).

Women’s freestyle: Pooja Gehlot (50kg), Antim Panghal (53kg), Mansi Ahlawat (57kg) Sonam Malik (62kg) Radhika (68kg) and Kiran (76kg).

Men’s freestyle: Aman Sehrawat (57kg), Bajrang Punia (65kg), Yash (74kg), Deepak Punia (86kg) Vicky (97kg) and Sumit (125kg).