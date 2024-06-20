Tourism Minister makes surprise inspection at tourism office

Soon after arriving at the office, the Minister checked the attendance register and biometric details at the reception. He fumed at the staff as many had not turn up for work and checked different sections in all the floors.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 08:40 PM

File photo of Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao.

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao on Thursday made a surprise inspection at Tourism office in Himayathnagar and expressed his displeasure at staff for failing to maintain punctuality and poor attendance.

Noticing many vacant seats, the Minister enquired about the staff absence and expressed displeasure.

He directed the officials to prepare one year attendance report of all the staff members and said a review would be held on their attendance and performance.

“Biometric attendance system should be strictly followed by all the staff, including senior officers. Any negligence in delivering duties will not be tolerated,” Krishna Rao warned.