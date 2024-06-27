| Woman Kills Husband Who Tried To Rape Daughter In Sangareddy

The man, who was addicted to liquor, was reportedly harassing the girl for quite some time.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 01:00 PM

Representational Image

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, a woman axed her husband to death when he allegedly attempted to sexually exploit their daughter in an inebriated condition at Sulthanpur village in Choutakur mandal on Wednesday night.

The man, who was addicted to liquor, was reportedly harassing the girl for quite some time. As he again made an attempt, the vexed mother attacked him with an axe. Later, the mother and daughter surrendered before the Pulkal police on Thursday morning.

The body was shifted to the government hospital in Sangareddy for postmortem. A probe is on.