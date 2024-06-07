| Hyderabad Traffic Affected At Liberty Junction As Snake Strays On To Traffic Signal

Hyderabad: Traffic affected at Liberty junction, as snake strays on to traffic signal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 09:03 PM

Hyderabad: Traffic was affected for some time when a snake which strayed onto the roads crawled up the traffic signal at Liberty junction in Himayathnagar on Friday.

Motorists and pedestrians passing by the route, stopped and clicked pictures and videos of the serpent, creating traffic congestion on the busy stretch.

The snake which entertained people for a while, disappeared from the spot without harming anyone.