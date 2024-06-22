Telangana: Govt announces Rs. 2 lakh assistance for Chenchu tribal woman who was tortured

22 June 2024

Nagarkurnool: Assuring that stern action would be initiated against the accused involved in the assault on Chenchu tribal woman, Eshwaramma, Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao announced a financial assistance of Rs.2 lakh to the victim.

A resident of Molachintalapally village under Kollapur mandal, Eshwaramma was assaulted for a week by three persons for not turning up to work. The accused rubbed chilly powder in her eyes and burnt her private parts. This harassment continued for a week and the issue came to light after locals approached the Kollapur police on Wednesday.

At present, Eshwaramma is undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital, Nagarkurnool. The Minister met her at the hospital on Saturday morning and said the State government would extend all support to her.

Calling it an unfortunate incident, the Minister assured that stern action would be initiated against the accused, who have been arrested by the police. Eshwaramma’s three children would be admitted to a residential school and all measures would be taken to ensure her family did not incur any financial burden, the Minister said while speaking to media persons.