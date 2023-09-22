Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud meets Sri Lankan PM

Published Date - 10:06 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at Colombo on Friday and briefed about the initiatives being taken by Telangana government in promoting temple and medical tourism, besides industrial policy.

“Paid a courtesy call on the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Sri Dinesh Gunawardena & discussed over the advent of Buddhism traced back during 5th century B.C and on the Buddhism roots found in the Telangana State.

Briefed the Sri Lankan Prime Minister on the various initiatives of State Government under the able leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao Garu in promoting Temple & Medical Tourism, Industrial Policy and on the revolutionary agricultural reforms” Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud tweeted.

Sri Lankan MP Yadamini Gunawardena, Sri Lankan Government Secretary Sugeshwar, Sri Lankan Parliament Secretary Kuruppu, Chairman Light of Asia Foundation and Radiance films International Private Limited Navin Gunaratna, Actor Gagan Malik & others were present.

Later, the Tourism Minister also met the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Aviation of Sri Lanka Nimal Siripala de Silva and briefed over the Buddhist heritage of Telangana.

The Minister also requested Nimal Siripala to operate daily flights from Sri Lanka to Hyderabad for the development of tourism industry and extended an invitation to him to visit Mahabubnagar.