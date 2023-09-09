Telangana Tourism dept plans to set up wellness centres at different reservoirs

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud inaugurated the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) at HICC, Madhapur today

Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud speaking inaugurating Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) at HICC, Madhapur.

Hyderabad: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, the Telangana Tourism department was planning to set up wellness centres at different reservoirs to boost tourism prospects.

The worldwide demand for wellness centres services, especially after the Covid pandemic, had increased drastically. Yoga was being practised extensively across the globe but unfortunately it was not the case in India and the State government was planning to boost this segment, he said.

The Minister inaugurated the Travel and Tourism Fair (TTF) at HICC, Madhapur here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, he said there was a historically significant place in every district in the State and the tourism department was planning to develop several destinations.

“We seek your suggestions and ideas to increase foreign and domestic tourists’ arrivals into Telangana. Singapore and Malaysia are predominantly tourism based countries as it generates employment and revenue. In Telangana, there is plenty of scope for increasing tourism prospects” Srinivas Goud said.

The TTF was launched on Saturday and is open to public on Sunday.

The event features over 125 domestic and international exhibitors, cementing its reputation as a key networking platform for the travel industry in Southern India. Emerging as a key travel trade show in Southern India, TTF Hyderabad 2023 has participation from India, Malaysia, Nepal, Thailand and Vietnam as well.

