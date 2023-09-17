Under CM KCR’s leadership, Telangana making steady economic progress: Srinivas Goud

Mahabubnagar: Tourism Minister V Srinivas Goud said since last nine years under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana was making a steady economic progress.

The Minister hoisted the national flag at the integrated District Collectorate Complex here on Sunday as part of the Integration Day celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the Chief Minister had launched the Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation (PRLIS) scheme to address drought permanently in Mahabubnagar.

The district would get sufficient water for irrigation through Karivena reservoir under PRLI scheme. Prior to formation of Telangana, farmers used to cultivate in about 2.18 lakh acres and this had now increased to 3.50 lakh acres, due to the State government’s commitment in completing the pending projects, he said.

Farming was in total distress in the district as power was supplied for only a few hours. After Telangana government came to power, 24 hours free power was being supplied to the farmers, he said.

Under Mission Bhagiratha, drinking water was being supplied to 906 hamlets and cultivation was revived in 84,709 acres through 1,526 canals under Mission Kakatiya, the Minister said.

Similarly, the number of pensioners in the district before Telanagana was 79,000 and it had increased to 1.04 lakh. Under Palle Praghathi programme, Rs.330 crore was released for taking up different development works in 441 Gram Panchayats, he said.

At the historic Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple, Manyammonda, budget hotel was being constructed, besides a ropeway for the convenience of devotees. Likewise, a cable stay bridge was constructed from Island to mini Tank Bund in the town, besides taking up junction beautification works at different crossroads, he added.

