TPCC constitutes five Parliamentary constituency-wise GHMC elections committees

The manifesto committee headed by Marri Shashidhar Reddy is expected to get the document ready for print on November 20 which will be released by AICC In charge Manicka Tagore on November 21.

By | Published: 4:08 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday constituted five Parliamentary constituency-wise election committees for the December 1 GHMC elections. These committees will start functioning immediately and finalise the list of candidates by Wednesday.

The manifesto committee headed by Marri Shashidhar Reddy is expected to get the document ready for print on November 20 which will be released by AICC In charge Manicka Tagore on November 21. Manifesto committee was asked to send hard and soft copies to all important leaders and contesting candidates thereafter. However, the election management and campaign committees are yet to be announced.

The Hyderabad Parliament constituency committee will consist of Anjan Kumar Yadav, Feroz Khan, Safar Javed, G Niranjan, Shaik Abdulla Sohail, and PCC coordinator Mohammad Shabbir Ali. Secunderabad Parliamentary constituency committee will have V Hanumantha Rao, M Shashidhar Reddy, Anjan Kumar Yadav, P Vishnuvardhan Reddy, Sravan Dosaju, Adam Santosh Kumar and PCC coordinator Bhatti Vikramarka, Chevella committee consists of Konda Vishveshwar Reddy, Mohammad Azharuddin, Challa Narsimha Reddy, M Bhikshapathi Yadav, Rachamalla Sidheshwar, Deepa Bhaskar Reddy and PCC coordinator Ponnam Prabhakar.

Malkajgiri committee comprises A Revanth Reddy, Kuna Srisailam Goud, Challa Narsimha Reddy, Nandikanti Sridhar, Bude Saab and PCC coordinator T Jeevan Reddy and the Medak committee consists of Damodar Raja Narasimha, Vijaya Shanthi, J Geetha Reddy, T Jayaprakash Reddy, Gali Anil Kumar and PCC coordinator Jetti Kusum Kumar.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .