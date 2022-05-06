TPCC promises moon to the people and continues its deceiving tactics

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:42 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Source: Twitter

Warangal: The Congress should first focus on setting its own house in order before it starts sermonising others and promising the moon to the people, particularly the farming community. The Telangana Congress has done just that at a time when the agriculture sector in Congress-ruled States like Chattisgarh and Rajasthan is in shambles.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, in the garb of ‘Farmers’ Declaration’ at party leader Rahul Gandhi’s public meeting here on Friday, projected a mirage of promises that he claimed Congress would deliver if the party was elected to power.

What was ironical was that Revanth Reddy, fully aware that not a single major irrigation project was constructed in Chattisgarh in all these years, had the audacity to declare that the Congress would complete all pending irrigation projects in the State if it gets the people’s mandate. This after the TRS government won accolades for completing the world largest lift irrigation project – Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme – in a record time of three years.

Again, on farm loan waiver, the Congress is yet to fulfill its 2018 promise made to the farming community in Rajasthan while the Telangana government, on the contrary, waived off Rs.16,144 crore outstanding loans of 35.52 lakh farmers. In the second phase of loan waiver, the government waived off loans of 5.12 lakh farmers and in the current financial year, it is all set to waive off loans up to Rs.75,000.

It is clear that the Congress, with its politics of appeasement, is determined to deceive appease the farming community with the promises of Rs two lakh farm loan waiver and annual assistance of Rs.12,000 to tenant farmers.

Claiming that Dharani portal was the bane of the farming community, the TPCC president said the system would be abolished. This is in sharp contrast to the fact that official delegations from several States studied the portal and appreciated the benefits being extended to farmers.

After BJP MP from Nizamabad Arvind Dharmapuri deceived turmeric farmers, Revanth Reddy took it upon himself to ensure establishment of not just the turmeric board but also a chilli board, without acknowledging the Central government ruling out the possibility of setting up a turmeric board. This was informed in the Lok Sabha in March 2021 by union Minister of State for Agriculture Parushotham Rupala in reply to State Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy’s question.

The Congress leader failed to take not of the fact that the Central government had washed its hand off paddy procurement, leaving the State government to procure Yasangi paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP). Revanth Reddy, however, went on to list out the MSPs for various crops, while the Telangana government was promoting alternate crops cultivation extensively in the State by extending the required support.

Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy lashed out at the Narendra Modi government for neglecting the agriculture sector. “The Prime Minister had promised to double farmers’ income but on the contrary, farmers’ expenditures had doubled due to the anti-farm policies of the BJP government,” he said.

CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka appealed to the Congress workers to propagate the Farmers Declaration announced by the party across the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .