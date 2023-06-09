Tractor plunges into well, driver drowns in Warangal

The local police were trying to bring out the body as well as the tractor. A case has been registered , and an investigation is on.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 AM, Fri - 9 June 23

Warangal: In a tragic incident, a tractor driver lost his life when his vehicle accidentally fell into a well while ploughing an agricultural field at Lingapuram village in Chennaraopet mandal in the district on Friday.

The victim, Ajmera Keema, was maneuvering the tractor in reverse, when the tractor fell into the well. Keema died on the spot as he drowned in the well alongside the submerged tractor.

