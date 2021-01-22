Trafalgar fancied for Kolkata feature

The first race starts at 1 00 p.m

Kolkata: The J. E. Mckeown-trained Trafalgar looks best among four contenders in the Indian Champion Cup (Grade I) 2000 metres, the feature of Friday’s Kolkata races. No false rails. The first race starts at 1 00 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Kilkarry Bridge 1, Gaurish 2, Sullivan 3

2. Dornish 1, Manzoni 2, Vallerysthal 3

3. Nova 1, Capriconia 2, Santana 3

4. Jaivant 1, Rainbow Trout 2, Perpetual Winning 3

5. Jake 1, Dandi Satyagraha 2, Galen 3

6. Trafalgar 1, Psychic Force 2

7. Ashwamegh 1, Occitania 2, Wind Chaser 3

Day’s Best: Trafalgar.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

