Traffic chaos at toll plazas as Sankranti revelers return to Hyderabad

Thousands of vehicles, predominantly from Andhra Pradesh, are making their way back to the city after celebrating the festive holidays in their hometowns.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 03:24 PM

Hyderabad: In the aftermath of the Sankranti festival, a massive influx of people returning from their villages has led to a surge in traffic congestion at toll plazas on the roads leading to Hyderabad on Wednesday. Thousands of vehicles, predominantly from Andhra Pradesh, are making their way back to the city after celebrating the festive holidays in their hometowns.

One of the heavily affected routes is the Vijayawada-Hyderabad road, where toll plazas are witnessing a significant increase in vehicle traffic. To cope with the surge, authorities have taken proactive measures. At the Panthangi Toll Plaza in Choutuppal mandal, officials have opened 10 toll booths exclusively for vehicles heading towards Hyderabad. Similarly, eight booths have been made operational at the Korlapahad Toll Booth .

The Ghatkesar toll plaza in Suryapet has reported a heavy traffic jam, primarily caused by vehicles coming from Andhra Pradesh to Hyderabad. Out of the total 12 booths at the Ghatkesar Toll Plaza, six have been opened to facilitate smoother traffic flow towards Hyderabad.

Vehicles are choosing various routes to reach Hyderabad, including Jangaon, Warangal, Nizamabad, Siddipet, Vijayawada, Kurnool, and Ghatkesar toll plaza. In response to the escalating situation, the Rachakonda Police have implemented special measures to control traffic. At locations lacking underpasses, barricades have been strategically placed at crossings to streamline the movement of vehicles.