Telangana: Schools to reopen on Thursday after Sankranti vacation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 06:08 PM

Hyderabad: After a six-day short vacation, schools across the State will resume classwork as they reopen on Thursday. The School Education department declared Sankranti vacation from January 12 to 17 for the schools.

The schools after completing the syllabus will be holding formative assessment – 4 for Class X students on or before January 29 and by February 29 for Classes I to IX.

Meanwhile, junior colleges that have been on Sankranti vacation from January 13, will reopen on Wednesday. The intermediate practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from February 1 to 15. The English practical examination for the first-year students admitted in academic year 2023-24 is on February 16.

The TS BIE will be holding the ethics and human values examination for students admitted prior to academic year 2023-24 and having backlogs on February 17. The environmental education exam is on February 19.