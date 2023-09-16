Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad in view of Amit Shah’s visit on Sunday

| Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad In View Of Amit Shahs Visit On Sunday

In connection with the visit of Union Home Minister, Amit Shah to Hyderabad for attending a public meeting at Parade Ground, certain traffic restrictions were placed in the surroundings

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: In connection with the visit of union Home Minister, Amit Shah to the city for attending a public meeting at Parade Ground, certain traffic restrictions were placed in the surroundings between 7am and 2pm on Sunday.

Traffic congestion points:

Chilakalguda ‘X’ roads – Alugaddabai X roads – Sangeeth ‘X’ roads – YMCA ‘X’ road – Patny ‘X’ road – SBH ‘X’ road – CTO Junction – Brookbond junction – Tivoli junction – Sweekar Upakaar junction – Secunderabad Club – Trimulgherry ‘X’ road – Tadbund ‘X’ road – Diamond Point – Bowenpally ‘X’ road – Rasoolpura – Begumpet – Balamrai.

Aspirants who are attending to the UPSC Civil Service Mains Exam will be allowed at the barricading points on showing their hall tickets or identity cards.