Traffic snarls in several places on NH 65

Traffic between Hyderabad and Vijayawada came to halt at Kothagudem bridge

By | Published: 5:20 pm

Yadadri-Bhongir: A traffic snarl stretching to over one km at Kothagudem of Pochampally mandal on NH 65 in the district was witnessed as flood waters flowed over a bridge.

With this, traffic between Hyderabad and Vijayawada came to halt at Kothagudem bridge. Police were rushed to the spot and advised people not to take the risk of crossing the bridge in their vehicles.

Musi water was flowing just two feet under the Tekumatla bridge in Suryapet district. Water stagnation was also reported at the rail over-bridge at Chityal of Nalgonda district impacting vehicular movement. People travelling on NH 65 between Hyderabad and Vijayawada faced hardship right from the early hours of Wednesday.

Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy rushed to Musi project and Tekumatla bridge and inquired with the officials about the situation.

Two women washed away in stream drown

A TSRTC bus was also struck in a stream between Kothagudem and Pochampally in Yadadri-Bhongir district. Two women travelling in the bus were washed away but the remaining passengers managed to safely come out of the stream.

The bodies of the two women, Bhoga Vaishnavi and Peddala Maisamma, were found by locals during at a place located half a km away from the spot. More than 30 persons were travelling in the bus at the time of the incident.

