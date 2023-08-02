| Tragic Incident In Hyderabad As An Eight Year Old Schoolgirl Is Run Over By A Bus

A heart-rending scene unfolded as the girl's mother, holding her younger daughter in her lap, sat next to Dikshita's lifeless body on the road.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:40 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Hyderabad: In a horrific accident, an eight-year-old girl who was on her way to school with her father was crushed to death under a bus in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Diskshita, a third standard student of Delhi Public School, was going to school with her father on his scooty.

The incident occurred in Bachupally. The two-wheeler reportedly skid after hitting a pothole on the road. Both Kishore and her daughter fell on the road. The girl came under the wheels of a private bus, which was coming from behind.

“The girl was seated pillion on the scooty when a private school bus hit their vehicle. The girl fell down from the scooty and was run over by the bus. She died on the spot,” said Bachupally police.

Kishore escaped with a fracture. Heart-rending scene was witnessed as the girl’s mother with younger daughter in her lap was sitting next to Dikshita’s body on the road.

The police said that the bus driver Raheem showed negligence while driving the bus that resulted in the accident. The police shifted the body to mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered.

Local residents said the potholes formed on roads due to the recent heavy rains have become a death trap for road users. They alleged that the municipal authorities were not undertaking repairs on time resulting in accidents.