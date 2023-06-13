Inter first year girl dies by suicide at Bachupally

Police are trying to ascertain the reasons that triggered the girl to take the extreme measure. A case has been registered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:28 PM, Tue - 13 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: An intermediate girl student has died by suicide at a private college in Bachupally on Tuesday morning.

Just a few days ago, the victim, identified as Vamshika (16), had secured admission in the MPC stream of first year intermediate in the junior college, according to police officials.

On Tuesday morning around 9 a.m, the girl went to the fifth floor of the college-cum -hostel building and jumped. She died on the spot.

On receiving information the police reached the spot and shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem examination.

A case has been registered. Police are trying to ascertain the reasons that triggered the girl to take the extreme measure.