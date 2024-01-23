| Trailer Of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan To Be Out On This Day

Akshay Kumar took to X platform to share a captivating poster of the movie.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 January 2024, 10:41 PM

Hyderabad: The trailer for the highly anticipated film ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is set to be unveiled this Wednesday.

Akshay Kumar took to X platform to share a captivating poster of the movie. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film is scheduled to hit theatres on April 10.

In addition to the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, and Janhvi Kapoor, promising a compelling cinematic experience.

Akshay Kumar shared the exciting news on his X handle, stating, “When it comes to saving the world, tere piche tera yaar khada hai! #BadeMiyanChoteMiyanTeaser out tomorrow.”