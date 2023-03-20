Writer Padmabhushan is trending on Zee5

Writer Padmabhushan started streaming on Zee 5, and it is now trending with the highest viewership

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:35 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

By Kiran

Hyderabad: Writer Padmabhushan is one of the finest blockbusters this year. The film stars Suhas in the titular role. This comedy drama film was released in February and turned out to be a hit, receiving a blockbuster response from the Telugu audience and positive reviews from the critics. Writer Padmabhushan has collected more than 12 crores despite being made on a minimal budget of around 1 crore.

After running successfully in theaters, Writer Padmabhushan now gets released on the OTT. The film started streaming on Zee 5, and it is now trending with the highest viewership. The family audience are enjoying this blockbuster family entertainer at their homes.

Writer Padmabhushan stars Tina Shilparaj as the female lead alongside Suhas. Rohini, who played Suhas’ mother, is the film’s main asset. Ashish Vidyarthi, who played Suhas’s father, is also impressive.



Writer Padmabhushan is written and directed by Shanmukha Prasanth. The film is produced by Chai Bisket Films and Lahari Films. Geetha Film Distributors released the film. Kalyan Nayak composed the music for the film.

Suhas’s next film is Anandrao Adventures, another comedy drama film from the actor. He recently starred in the web series Anger Tales, which is currently streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Also Read Writer Padmabhushan Review: An emotional family drama