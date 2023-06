Train cancelled due to restoration work at Bahanaga Bazaar station

The Shalimar – Hyderabad (18045) train and Hyderabad – Shalimar (18046) train scheduled to run on June 9 have been cancelled.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Thu - 8 June 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Due to the track restoration work at Bahanaga Bazaar station in Kharagpur division after the Coromandel train mishap, the Shalimar – Hyderabad (18045) train and Hyderabad – Shalimar (18046) train scheduled to run on June 9 have been cancelled.

Railway officials requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate.