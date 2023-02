| Several Trains Cancelled Due To Non Interlocking Works Between Kazipet Balharshah

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: Due to non-interlocking works between Kazipet – Balharshah sections, several trains have been either cancelled or partially cancelled between February 14 and 24.

Cancellation:

Trains which were cancelled include Kazipet – Balharshah, Balharshah – Kazipet, Secunderabad – Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Sirpur Kaghaznagar – Secunderabad, HS Nanded – Nizamabad, Nizamabad – H.S.Nanded, Kacheguda – Karimnagar, Karimnagar – Kacheguda, Purna – Adilabad, Adilabad – Purna, Kacheguda – Nizamabad, Nizamabad – Kacheguda, Kazipet – Sirpur Town, Balharshah – Kazipet, Sirpur Town – Karimnagar, Karimnagar – Sirpur Town, Karimnagar – Nizamabad and Nizamabad – Karimnagar.

Partial cancellation:

Daund – Nizamabad, Nizamabad – Pune, Pandharpur – Nizamabad, Nizamabad – Pandharpur, Adilabad – Parli, Bhadrachalam Road – Balharshah and Sirpur Town – Bhadrachalam.

The South Central Railway officials requested rail users to note the change and plan their travel accordingly to avoid inconvenience.