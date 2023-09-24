Train services hit due to landslide in KK Line of Waltair Division

The cancelled trains include Rourkela-Jadavpur express, Hirakhand express and Visakhapatnam-Kirandul night trains between Korapur and Jagadalpur
Visakhapatnam: Train services were disrupted due to a landslide occurred between Manabar- Jarati stations in the KK line of Waltair Division. The railway officials rushed to site with men and materials and the restoration works are on war footing.
