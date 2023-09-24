| Train Services Hit Due To Landslide In Kk Line Of Waltair Division

Train services hit due to landslide in KK Line of Waltair Division

Published Date - 06:32 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Visakhapatnam: Train services were disrupted due to a landslide occurred between Manabar- Jarati stations in the KK line of Waltair Division. The railway officials rushed to site with men and materials and the restoration works are on war footing.

The cancelled trains include Rourkela-Jadavpur express, Hirakhand express and Visakhapatnam-Kirandul night trains between Korapur and Jagadalpur.

