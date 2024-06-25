Training classes for police officers and staff on new laws concludes

Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju addressed police officials at valedictory of a series of training classes organised for the district police on new laws at Singareni Women's College.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 June 2024, 09:12 PM

SP B Rohith Raju speaking at valedictory of training classes on new laws in Kothagudem on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju advised police officers and staff to keep abreast of the new laws, which would be coming into force from July 1 in the country.

He addressed police officials at valedictory of a series of training classes organised for the district police on new laws at Singareni Women’s College here on Tuesday. The training classes have been arranged for police in each sub-division to make them aware of the new laws.

The Government of India has taken a decision to implement new laws and accordingly the police would have to move forward by following them. Complete understanding of all the sections could help to register cases under the respective sections.

The new laws such as Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam-2023 could be implemented effectively if only the police understood them fully, the SP said.

Rohith Raju explained about the changes in the new laws and how investigating officers should act in deciding the punishments of the accused in the arrest and recording of statements of the accused. The Indian judicial system has faced many challenges and many laws were framed for public safety in accordance with the changing needs.

DCRB DSP Mallaiah Swamy, who acted as the coordinator in organising training classes and DSP Abdul Rahman, who made arrangements for the training classes in Kothagudem sub-division were felicitated by the SP. He also honoured CI Indrasena Reddy and SI Rana Pratap who imparted training on the new laws.