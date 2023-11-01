Training of Agniveers Batch-III commenced at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad

A total of 1,319 Agniveers of recruiting year 2023-24 enrolled in various categories commenced their basic military training at Military Training Battalion of 1 EME Centre.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:36 PM, Wed - 1 November 23

Hyderabad: The frontline batch of Agniveers passed out and stepped into realm of soldiering in August and the 2nd batch in October. The training of Agniveers Batch-III as part of Agnipath Scheme has commenced at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, premier training centre of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers with effect from November 1.

A total of 1,319 Agniveers of recruiting year 2023-24 enrolled in various categories commenced their basic military training at Military Training Battalion of 1 EME Centre where, the Legend Milkha Singh, “India’s Flying Sikh” also underwent his basic military training as a recruit of Indian Army and of Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers.

A formal inaugural brief was organised at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad, to commemorate the commencement of Agniveers training. All the important appointments responsible for imparting training addressed the Agniveers followed by an inspirational address by Brigadier Suresh G, Commandant, 1 EME Centre.

Agniveers were explained about their training philosophy and they will undergo basic military training of 10 weeks at 1 EME Centre, Secunderabad and 21/14 weeks of Technical/Trade Training at the assigned Training Institutions. The address concluded with display of Military Band and National Anthem.