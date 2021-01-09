Training programme for Bharosa Centre staff launched in Telangana

To maintain the quality of services in Bharosa centres in the State, the refresher training has been arranged with the help of NIMHANS, Bangalore, she said.

By | Published: 12:07 pm

Hyderabad: Additional Director-General of Police, Women Safety Wing, Swati Lakra on Saturday launched a four-day training program for the staff of Bharosa centres at Telangana State Police Academy here.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Bharosa initiative was the pride of Telangana police and the Supreme Court has also lauded it saying that it is a model to be replicated across the country.

To maintain the quality of services in Bharosa centres in the State, the refresher training has been arranged with the help of NIMHANS, Bangalore, she said.

The four Bharosa centres at Hyderabad, Sangareddy, Vikarabad and Warangal have handled more than 379 child abuse cases in 2020 in spite of Covid-19 virus.

“The end to end services being given in each case has resulted in rehabilitating each victim. This gives immense satisfaction to us,” she said.

DIG, Women Safety Wing, B. Sumathi reiterated the need for the training to the staff to improve their performance.

NIMHANS resource person Sheila Ramaswamy explained about the course on handling child sexual abuse victims. She said it was a privilege to train the staff of Bharosa who are handling such cases every day.

Bharosa Technical Director Mamatha Raghuveer explained about the future plans of Bharosa.

Training for counsellors of Bharosa centres, Hyderabad, Vikarabad, Warangal and Sangareddy inaugurated today.

Resource persons, Ms Shiela Ramaswamy and team from NIMHANS, Bengaluru.

Empathy for victims of sexual abuse. #TelanganaPolice #BharosaCentre pic.twitter.com/IPBmObinMr — Swati Lakra (@SwatiLakra_IPS) January 9, 2021

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .