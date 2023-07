Transgender Community Clinic Now Opened By Telangana Government | Osmania General Hospital Hyderabad

The clinic, which started functioning on Wednesday, will provide not only routine medical check-ups but also access to gender-affirming surgeries and hormonal therapies.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:07 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

Hyderabad: The Osmania General Hospital in Hyderabad inaugurated an exclusive clinic to cater to the medical needs of the transgender community.

The clinic, which started functioning on Wednesday, will provide not only routine medical check-ups but also access to gender-affirming surgeries and hormonal therapies.