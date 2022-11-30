Transgenders in Karimnagar decide to fight it out to get police jobs

Five of them have actually got past the first hurdle, and have cleared the preliminary exams for police job recruitment.

Karimnagar: Five woman members of the transgender community are preparing for a battle for equality, with the sole objective of leading a dignified life by bagging government jobs. Five of them have actually got past the first hurdle, and have cleared the preliminary exams for police job recruitment conducted by the State government. The physical test is the next hurdle.

While four of them got eligibility to appear for the test to be recruited as constables, one of them has cleared the first step towards her dream of becoming a Sub-inspector of Police. As there was no separate category for the transgender community, they had applied under the male category, with most of them having male names in their SSC certificates.

Now, since the schedule for physical tests has been announced, they are preparing themselves to mount pressure on the authorities, and have been inspired by the story of K Prithika Yashini of Tamil Naidu, who became the first transgender woman in the country to become a police Sub-inspector. Pointing out that Yashini had moved the court and finally achieved her goal, Nandini, one from among the five, who will be appearing for the physical test in Warangal on December 9, said they were ready to go any extent if they were not allowed to attend the physical tests.

Reiterating their determination, another from the group, Sravya, who got eligibility for the physical test after securing 72 marks in the preliminary test, said it was not possible for them to compete with men in the physical tests since a lot of changes had taken place in their bodies after undergoing gender affirmation surgeries.

So, when the notification for police recruitment was released, they approached police higher-ups requesting to provide separate reservation for them on the lines of women since they could not compete with men in physical tests. According to Sravya, the officials asked them to apply first and assured to look into the matter later.

“Instead of getting humiliated by people while collecting alms, we dream of leading a dignified life by joining government services. However, the opportunities are bleak, but we are determined to fight,” she said.