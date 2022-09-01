Telangana govt sets up board to provide better healthcare, education to transgenders

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:15 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

(File Photo) The Minister for Disabled Welfare will be the chairperson of Transgender Welfare Board and the Director of the department concerned will be the member secretary.

Hyderabad: Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar here on Thursday said the State government has set up Transgender Welfare Board to provide better access to health care and education to transgenders.

The State government has not only established the board but also sanctioned Rs 20 crore, he said. After the Central government passed the Transgender Persons Protection of Rights Act in the Parliament, the Telangana government constituted the Board.

The Minister for Disabled Welfare will be the chairperson of the board and the Director of the department concerned will be the member secretary.

Speaking after interacting with the newly appointed board members, the Minister said the State government was committed to the safety, welfare and development of transgenders. As per norms, the term of the board members would be two years and the members were supposed to meet every six months to discuss the problems being faced by the community.

The members will also help in formulating various policies and programs for the welfare of the community. With the funds released by the State government, rehabilitation centres will be set up and skill training will be provided to transgenders to enable them to become self-employed and move forward with self-respect.