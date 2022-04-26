Translocation of 50 years old trees taken up in Nalgonda for road widening

| Translocation Of 50 Years Old Trees Taken Up In Nalgonda For Road Wideningtranslocation Of 50 Years Old Trees Taken Up In Nalgonda For Road Widening

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:34 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Nalgonda: In association with VATA Foundation, Green India Challenge (GIC) has taken up translocation of 50-year-old five trees near district police headquarter to Urban park at Cherlapally in Nalgonda on Tuesday. Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy has formally launched the translocation of the trees.

A team of 15 volunteers VATA Foundation has taken up the task of translocation of trees using a 50 ton crane to uproot them. The tree was transported to Urban park at Cherlapally on a flatbed truck. Speaking on the occasion, Bhupal Reddy said that road widening in Nalgonda has posed a threat to several 50-year-old trees located on the stretch of Marriguda bypass to the Collectorate office.

Translocation of all these trees would give a big message to the people on the importance of protection of trees. The district Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil said that Green India Challenge founder and Raya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar has come forward to take up translocation of the trees, which needs to be removed for roads widening in Nalgonda.

About 50 trees of neem and banyan have been identified for translocation. They would be translocated to urban park, municipal park and STP premises. In the first phase, 30 trees would be translocated. As a trial, translocation of five trees was taken up on Tuesday. The residents of Nalgonda appreciated the efforts of Green India Challenge and district authorities for translocation of the trees without any damage by ensuring survival.