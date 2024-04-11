Ex-DCP booked for extortion

Published Date - 11 April 2024, 12:21 AM

Hyderabad: Former Task Force DCP/OSD P Radha Kishan Rao, who was arrested in the illegal phone tapping case, and two other policemen, have been booked by the Jubilee Hills police for alleged extortion and kidnapping. Rao and several other individuals, including inspector Gattu Mallu and sub-inspector Mallikarjun, had allegedly forced the exchange of shares and ownership from Chairman Venumadhav Chennupati and other directors of Kriya Health Care.

Venumadhav lodged a complaint with Jubilee Hills police after Radha Kishan Rao’s recent arrest in the phone tapping case, following which a case was booked. Meanwhile on Wednesday, a local court extended Rao’s judicial remand until April 12, in the phone tapping case. He is already in police custody.

In the court, it is learnt that Rao complained to the judge about jail authorities not permitting him to use the jail library and to meet with the jail’s superintendent.