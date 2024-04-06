BJP urges Governor to recommend CBI probe into phone tapping

6 April 2024

Hyderabad: The BJP has urged Governor CP Radhakrishnan to seek a report from the State government on phone tapping that took place during the previous government and order a CBI probe into the case.

A delegation led by BJP Rajya Sabha member K Laxman on Saturday submitted a memorandum to the Governor urging him to send a report to the union Home Ministry seeking CBI probe into the phone tapping. Later speaking to the media Laxman said the phone tapping that took place during the previous government had shaken the entire State as it not only involved politicians and bureaucrats but also individuals, hence there was a need to probe the matter by the CBI.

The facts that were coming out in public domain were indeed very serious, for they, on the one hand, raise serious questions about the security of the nation and on the other, breach of the safety and liberty of the individuals, he said.

Coming down heavily on Congress, Laxman said the State government was not so keen to take action against persons behind the phone tapping. “Why is the Chief Minister not taking action against persons on whose behest phone tapping was done. Only a CBI probe can bring the facts to light,”he said.