Travancore Ayurveda and Prajna Kuteera announce innovative collaboration to transform Healthcare

Hyderabad: Travancore Ayurveda Clinic Chain and Prajna Kuteera and Abhijna International Academy in Mysore proudly declare a groundbreaking collaboration set to revolutionize healthcare delivery. This transformative partnership represents a significant milestone in the shared mission to provide holistic healthcare solutions, seamlessly merging the timeless wisdom of Ayurveda with modern medical expertise and state-of-the-art in-patient care.

The collaboration between Travancore Ayurveda and Prajna Kuteera and Abhijna International Academy signifies a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery. This strategic alliance combines the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and yoga with modern medical expertise, offering patients across South India a myriad of treatment options. The collaboration maximizes the utilization of facilities and resources, with Travancore Ayurveda operating 13 clinics and Prajna Kuteera and Abhijna International Academy offering an Ayurvedic retreat with in-patient facilities.

Noteworthy highlights of the collaboration include:

Multiple Treatment Options Across India:

Patients gain access to well-established Ayurveda and yoga retreats (Prajna Kuteera and Abhijna International Academy) and a chain of authentic Kerala Ayurvedic clinics (Travancore Ayurveda) across South India.

Utilization of Facilities and Resources:

Both organizations collaborate and utilize their respective facilities and resources for the greater benefit of patients.

Advisory Board Appointment – Dr. N.V. Krishnamurthy:

Dr. N.V. Krishnamurthy joins the advisory board of Travancore Ayurveda, contributing to collaborative efforts with his vast experience and expertise.

Shared Vision for Holistic Wellness:

The partnership signifies a shared mission to provide holistic healthcare solutions by combining Ayurvedic traditions with modern medical practices.

Strategic Plans for Transformation:

The collaboration aims to transform the Ayurvedic healthcare system in India through strategic plans, including shared panels of doctors and staff, combining day care clinical experience with in-patient facilities, and leveraging the experience of Dr. Krishnamurthy, Dr Poornima Krishnamurthy and Dr Smita Kattigotur and their team.

“Travancore Ayurveda: A Beacon of Quality Assurance and Multiple Award Honors in Ayurveda”

Travancore Ayurveda places paramount importance on quality and patient safety, upholding rigorous processes and policies aligned with the esteemed National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH) standards. This commitment to excellence has not only earned the clinic Quality Assurance accreditation but has also resulted in consistent recognition and awards within the field of Ayurveda.

Reflecting on the collaboration, Dr. Krishnamurthy shared his enthusiasm, expressing,“The alliance of Travancore Ayurveda, renowned for its exceptional quality standards and a network of clinics spanning South India, with Prajna Kuteera and Abhijna International Academy, drawing from our extensive experience dating back to the era of the Mysore kingdom, is a thrilling opportunity. We eagerly anticipate collectively reshaping the landscape of Ayurvedic healthcare in the country.”

Dr. Smita Kattigotur, Head of Practice & Governance at Travancore Ayurveda, expressed,“Our partnership with Prajna Kuteera and Abhijna International Academy, Mysore, is poised to revolutionize the Ayurvedic healthcare landscape in India. This transformation is propelled by our strategic plans and the collective strength of both organizations.”