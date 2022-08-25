Travel from Hyderabad to Vietnam for Rs 9! Vietjet announces super-saver air tickets

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:20 PM, Thu - 25 August 22

Hyderabad: Indian travellers can now explore Vietnam without shelling out huge money on flight tickets. VietJet Air, an international airline that was recognised as one of the world’s safest low-cost airlines by AirlineRatings, is offering air tickets at just Rs 9.

The airline has announced 30,000 promotional tickets at the cheapest price to travel between August 15, 2022, and March 26, 2023. This offer is available on 17 routes including Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad to Vietnam’s four cities including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh, and Asia’s famous coastal city Da Nang.

Interested passengers can book these special low-fare tickets from Vietjet’s official website https://www.vietjetair.com/en or the Vietjet Air application.