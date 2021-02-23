Travellers yearn for nature’s retreat

As travel returns in 2021, it is firmly in the direction of connecting with loved ones through personal trips with family and friends.

By | Published: 5:24 pm

Hyderabad: Indian travellers are looking to reconnect with friends and loved ones and enjoy safe, unique experiences off-the-beaten track, according to a survey report released by Airbnb.

As travel returns in 2021, it is firmly in the direction of connecting with loved ones through personal trips with family and friends. Other research conducted suggests that family travel is the type of travel communities most want. 57% of respondents across age groups said that they would choose to connect with their immediate family members this year. 85% would like to stay in unique accommodations when they travel next such as in heritage homes, havelis, farm stays and villas, exploring new destinations and places recommended by local hosts, family or friends. But, it’s the younger population which is showing an interest in this trend. The trend of hosted travel and local recommendations will also be fueled by millennials with 63% open to sharing their unique stays and experiences on social media to inspire travel amongst their peers.

Travellers are looking for exclusive and secluded holidays in the lap of nature. Close to 24% of travellers look to travelling to the hills. Destinations like Manali, Mussoorie, Nainital, Ooty, Munnar, Coorg, and Kashmir are highly sought-after. 59% of respondents considered health and safety a key priority, with the number increasing for respondents who were 40 and above. 50% of would-be travelers find nature travel more meaningful, and continue to use nature holidays to relax and recharge, compared with urban spaces.

