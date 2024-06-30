Treat Telangana devotees equally in Tirumala: Ponnam

Prabhakar said the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) should consider the letters of Telangana public representatives like they did before the State was divided.

BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar speaking to news reporters after offering prayers along with his family members in Tirumala on Sunday.

Siddipet: BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday asked the Andhra Pradesh government to treat devotees from Telangana equally with devotees from Andhra Pradesh at the Sri Venkateshwara Swamy Temple, Tirumala.

Speaking to news reporters after offering prayers along with his family members in Tirumala on Sunday, Prabhakar said the Tirumala Tirupathi Devasthanam (TTD) should consider the letters of Telangana public representatives like they did before the State was divided, to provide hassle-free darshan to devotees from Telangana. At a time when even devotees coming from foreign countries were being treated well at Tirumala, he observed it was the responsibility of the TTD to treat Telangana devotees on par.

The BC Welfare Minister said the Telangana government had made all arrangements for Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Pawan Kalyan when he visited Kondagattu recently. He asked the TTD officials to ensure no inconvenience was caused to devotees from Telangana to Tirumala. The Minister recalled that such inconvenience was caused to Telangana devotees earlier here. Prabhakar also called for a collective effort from the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to achieve promises made by the centre in the AP Reorganization Act 2014.

The Minister offered prayers at Siddi Vinayaka Temple Kanipakam later.