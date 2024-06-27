Preparations for Bonalu celebrations underway in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 June 2024, 04:01 PM

Hyderabad: Preparations for upcoming Bonalu celebrations in the twin cities have begun with authorities and temple committees organising preliminary meetings to discuss arrangements. This year the celebrations are set to take place from July 7 to August 4.

Along with the state-level review, meetings are being held locally with representatives from temples, GHMC, police, electricity and water board, transport department, and others. On Thursday, BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar along with GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and others visited the Ujjaini Mahakali Temple in Secunderabad.

Being one of the prime locations for the yearly Bonalu Jathara, the minister stressed on ensuring that arrangements are up to the mark. A security and traffic diversion plan is soon expected to be released by the officials. A similar meeting was also held at the Jagadamba Mahakali Temple at Golconda.

In addition to the Bonalu celebrations, arrangements for the upcoming Balkampet Yellamma Kalyanam were also reviewed recently. Since the temple is located on a narrow main road, efforts are underway to facilitate peaceful celebrations without public inconvenience. Continuous monitoring by the police control room in coordination with GHMC and other civic departments will be set up.